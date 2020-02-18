SportTG have a number of videos to help you navigate Footyweb.

Start of Season House Keeping - this video will explain the start of season requirements within Footyweb.

Online Registration and Payment 2020 - this video contains information about registrations and online payments for the 2020 season.

Using Communicator - this video will explain how to use the communicator tool to communicate with your members.

Reporting - this video contains information on how to run reports within Footyweb

Email Login System Video - this video contains information regarding Email Login.

Member Renewals through Communicator Video - this video explains how to do Member Renewals using the Communicator.

National Registration System Videos - these videos will assist users in gaining a greater understanding of the National Registrations System including the Members Dashboard, Payments and Products, Registration Form, Member Renewals, Pending Registrations, Reporting and Website Registration Widget.

Compulsory Payments Video - this video contains information regarding the use of Compulsory Payments within the registration form.

AFL National Registrations Add Terms & Conditions - this video contains information regarding AFL National Registrations Add Terms & Conditions.

Team Managers Video - this video provides an overview of Footyweb requirements for Team Managers.

