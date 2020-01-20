A communication plan describes how you will communicate with various groups and stakeholders.

A communication plan can simply be defined as a plan identifying what you need to say, who you need to say it to, and the most effective way to say it.

A communication plan is different to a marketing plan as marketing plans involves the strategic planning to promote a club and its products, while communication plans are part of how the marketing strategy is executed.

It basically identifies:

Who you are communicating to

What you want to tell them

How you are going to tell them

Who is going to tell them

When they are going to be told

A communication plan helps keep the communication team on the same page and your messaging consistent. The plan also allows you to measure whether you’re meeting your objectives so you can continually improve your communication strategy.