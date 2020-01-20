A marketing plan helps you promote products and services in your club that meet the needs of your target market.

A marketing plan sets out your club’s marketing strategy and activities. It links with your club’s business plan, which sets the overall direction for your club.

The marketing plan identifies:

The aim and objectives of the marketing plan

Details of how the club is described and perceived by its members and stakeholders

Members and their needs. E.g. Auskick, juniors, seniors, masters

Point of difference – what sets your club apart from others

Club's strengths and weaknesses

How the club will promote itself, activities or events? E.g. Regular local media coverage, paid advertising, activities with schools or other private/corporate sectors, word-of-mouth, brochures, etc.

Cost and timelines for the implementation of actions.

A good marketing plan will ensure the club can market and position itself correctly within the community and continue to grow.