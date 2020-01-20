A marketing plan helps you promote products and services in your club that meet the needs of your target market.

A marketing plan sets out your club’s marketing strategy and activities. It links with your club’s business plan, which sets the overall direction for your club.

The marketing plan identifies:

  • The aim and objectives of the marketing plan
  • Details of how the club is described and perceived by its members and stakeholders
  • Members and their needs. E.g. Auskick, juniors, seniors, masters
  • Point of difference – what sets your club apart from others
  • Club's strengths and weaknesses
  • How the club will promote itself, activities or events? E.g. Regular local media coverage, paid advertising, activities with schools or other private/corporate sectors, word-of-mouth, brochures, etc.
  • Cost and timelines for the implementation of actions.

A good marketing plan will ensure the club can market and position itself correctly within the community and continue to grow.

Download
Marketing Plan Template