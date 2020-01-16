Building strong relationships with players, parents and all level of clubs is imperative to aid transition from Auskick all the way through to Masters.
- Here are some tips to aid transition and keep players playing AFL!
- Investigate and establish various competition offerings to cater for kids of all abilities and / or willingness to play senior competitive football i.e. offer young people social and appropriate competitive opportunities.
- Inclusive club governance and branding across male and female teams.
- Have a clear policy on alcohol and drugs at the club which can be discussed with the junior club and parents
- Ensure all coaches are accredited (encourage Level 2 accreditation)
- Work together to confront and deal with key issues that deter players from remaining in football
- Look at other recruiting strategies – Assist the local high school Year 11 / 12 teams
- Outline the social benefits of being involved in the football club and not just the football benefits
- Run joint “Family Days” promoting the positive relationship between the two clubs
- Share resources – goal pads, handball targets, markers etc
- Clubs need to address key environments within your control, including; administration, volunteers, coaching, club appointed umpires, spectator behaviour, etc. Clubs have a duty of care to confront poor environments that deter players from continuing in football
- Attempt to maintain parental involvement for as long as possible
- Encourage young people likely to drop out to take on roles in administration, coaching, umpiring, etc. When you contact players, who have not returned to play offer them other participation alternatives than just playing
- Provide equal opportunity for all players regardless of their ability
- Keep fees and other costs as low as possible
- Offer playing and training times and durations to suit young people and their parents - consider alternatives to the traditional training and games to attract and retain a greater number of players