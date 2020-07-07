Identify the risks to be managed by examining all categories.
Risks can be divided into the following four categories:
- Physical risks
- Financial risks
- Ethical or moral risks
- Legal risks
In particular clubs should consider the following areas when identifying potential risks:
- Coaches
- Committee members
- Discrimination
- Drugs and alcohol
- Education
- Emergency procedures
- Environmental conditions
- Equipment
- Facilities
- First aid procedures
- Hydration
- Infectious Diseases
- Officials
- Pregnancy
- Protective equipment
- Recreation leaders
- Sun safety
Some additional areas that your club should consider are:
- Child protection legislation
- Harassment and Racial and Religious Tolerance
- Contracts
- Copyright
- Member Protection
- Privacy