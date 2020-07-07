Identify the risks to be managed by examining all categories.

Risks can be divided into the following four categories:

  1. Physical risks
  2. Financial risks
  3. Ethical or moral risks
  4. Legal risks

In particular clubs should consider the following areas when identifying potential risks:

  • Coaches
  • Committee members
  • Discrimination
  • Drugs and alcohol
  • Education
  • Emergency procedures
  • Environmental conditions
  • Equipment
  • Facilities
  • First aid procedures
  • Hydration
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Officials
  • Pregnancy
  • Protective equipment
  • Recreation leaders
  • Sun safety

Some additional areas that your club should consider are:

  • Child protection legislation
  • Harassment and Racial and Religious Tolerance
  • Contracts
  • Copyright
  • Member Protection
  • Privacy