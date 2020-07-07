Identify the risks to be managed by examining all categories.

Risks can be divided into the following four categories:

Physical risks Financial risks Ethical or moral risks Legal risks

In particular clubs should consider the following areas when identifying potential risks:

Coaches

Committee members

Discrimination

Drugs and alcohol

Education

Emergency procedures

Environmental conditions

Equipment

Facilities

First aid procedures

Hydration

Infectious Diseases

Officials

Pregnancy

Protective equipment

Recreation leaders

Sun safety

Some additional areas that your club should consider are: