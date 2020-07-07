Set out strategies to treat each risk. These strategies need to address each of the identified risks to be reduced.

Risk reduction may lower the frequency and severity of accidents and injuries and may even help maintain or reduce insurance premiums payable.

The six major treatment options include:

  1. Accept the risk
  2. Avoid the risk
  3. Reduce the risk
  4. Transfer the risk
  5. Retain the risk
  6. Finance the risk

Some examples of treating the risk include:

Area

Level of Risk

Treatment

Football oval

Moderate risk
  • Provide safe playing fields
  • Visually inspect playing field prior to all training sessions and games

Dressing room

Moderate risk
  • Clean prior to use
  • Regularly inspect equipment