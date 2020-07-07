Set out strategies to treat each risk. These strategies need to address each of the identified risks to be reduced.
Risk reduction may lower the frequency and severity of accidents and injuries and may even help maintain or reduce insurance premiums payable.
The six major treatment options include:
- Accept the risk
- Avoid the risk
- Reduce the risk
- Transfer the risk
- Retain the risk
- Finance the risk
Some examples of treating the risk include:
|
Area
|
Level of Risk
|
Treatment
|
Football oval
|
Moderate risk
|
|
Dressing room
|
Moderate risk
|