While it can be hard to find volunteers, it is important to evaluate volunteer performance and manage underperformance.

A bad volunteer could be creating a cancerous culture for the club and deter others from volunteering. However, volunteers do have the same rights as employees which need to be considered when dealing with volunteer performance management and dismissal.

Volunteering Australia has developed The National Standards for Volunteer Involvement which provides a best practise in volunteer management and will help manage the risk and safety of volunteers. Please visit the Volunteering Australia for more information.