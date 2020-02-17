Toyota are very proud to support female footy teams around Australia, so this year they’re giving 100 teams brand-new uniforms designed specifically for women players.

Teams can apply for up to $1,600 in funding to help pay for new footy jumpers and shorts. It's just a small way that which they can help keep women and girls playing footy for years to come.

To see if you're eligible, please read the Toyota Good for Footy Gear Guidelines and apply below.

APPLY NOW

Applications are open from 5 Feb to 19 Feb and successful applicants will be notified on 28 Feb.

Questions? Email: ToyotaGearGrants@toyota.com.au