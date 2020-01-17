Grants often open without any warning and can sometimes have very short deadlines.
Creating a “wish-list” of different valued projects that would apply to a variety of grant programs will help you apply for grants as they pop up rather than scrambling for ideas.
Start a document tracking all the potential projects and answer the below questions to help build your application when the right grant pops up.
- Who are you?
- What do you want to do?
- Why do you want to do it?
- What do you expect to achieve?
- How much will it cost?
- How much do you want from whom?
- How much (and what) will you contribute yourself?
- How long will it take and when will you need to start?