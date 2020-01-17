Grants often open without any warning and can sometimes have very short deadlines.

Creating a “wish-list” of different valued projects that would apply to a variety of grant programs will help you apply for grants as they pop up rather than scrambling for ideas.

Start a document tracking all the potential projects and answer the below questions to help build your application when the right grant pops up.

  1. Who are you?
  2. What do you want to do?
  3. Why do you want to do it?
  4. What do you expect to achieve?
  5. How much will it cost?
  6. How much do you want from whom?
  7. How much (and what) will you contribute yourself?
  8. How long will it take and when will you need to start?