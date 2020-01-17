Winning grants will take time to pull together – do not underestimate this!
Therefore, you should have a dedicated person who can look after the process to stop the responsibility falling to busy committee members.
This person will be responsible for finding, applying for, and acquitting grants. Ideally, they will have the following skills:
- Proficient with MS Office Word and Excel
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
- Knowledge of the club history and future goals
- Organised and the ability to work autonomously