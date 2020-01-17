Its now time to wait for the outcome of your application. The grant provider may call or email you the outcome and/or list successful applications on their website.

If your application was unsuccessful, call the grant provider for feedback on your application. This will help you build a better application moving forward.

If your grant is successful, remember to collect and file any information that may be needed to acquit the grant. Depending on the size of the grant, your local or state AFL staff member may be able to assist with the acquittal process.

Make sure you keep all the grant information together for the next grant application. The next grant application should be a lot faster if you have all supporting information in one place which is accurate and complete.