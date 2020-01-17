A grant is where a sum of money is given by one organisation to another for a specific purpose.

These purposes could include:

Volunteer education and support

Team uniforms and equipment

Travel for competitions

Facility Improvement

Participation initiatives

The goal is to provide a benefit to the community in some form. This is important to remember when writing your application as grant programs are wanting to see how the money/project will positively impact the community – not necessarily how you will spend the money. Some examples of the impacts could include:

Volunteer education leading to increased volunteer support and engagement which helps ensure sustainable sporting environments

Reduction of registration fees will remove barrier to participation for minority groups

Facility development means more people can get involved in the sport and provide a community hub for the youth within the community

It helps to think about the broader benefits and potential long-term impact of the project. The more people who will benefit from the grant the better.