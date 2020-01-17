A grant is where a sum of money is given by one organisation to another for a specific purpose.
These purposes could include:
- Volunteer education and support
- Team uniforms and equipment
- Travel for competitions
- Facility Improvement
- Participation initiatives
The goal is to provide a benefit to the community in some form. This is important to remember when writing your application as grant programs are wanting to see how the money/project will positively impact the community – not necessarily how you will spend the money. Some examples of the impacts could include:
- Volunteer education leading to increased volunteer support and engagement which helps ensure sustainable sporting environments
- Reduction of registration fees will remove barrier to participation for minority groups
- Facility development means more people can get involved in the sport and provide a community hub for the youth within the community
It helps to think about the broader benefits and potential long-term impact of the project. The more people who will benefit from the grant the better.