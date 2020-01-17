There are many grants available throughout the year, but the challenge can be where to find them.

Grants are often provided by the government so be sure to check the local, state and federal government websites regularly and sign up for any newsletters they may send out about grants that are available.

Other grant providers also include philanthropic trusts and foundations and commercial organisations. These can be a little harder to find but peak sport bodies usually have information about available grants on the website so be sure to do a google search and bookmark their webpage.

Your local league and/or state AFL body may also have regular communications and/or webpages with information about available grants.