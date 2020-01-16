Club assets refer to what the club can ‘sell’ to the sponsors.

It is important to consider the sponsors reasons behind the potential partnership to ensure the assets align with their objectives. There is no point in ‘selling’ an asset that the sponsor doesn’t value.

Some club assets could include:

Logo placement on on-field and off-field uniforms, equipment, livestream, club handbooks and digital media

Naming rights of teams, awards or events

Invitation to attend and present at club events

Social media, website and/or newsletter posts

Access to club databases in accordance to the relevant privacy laws

Activations or signage at home games and events

Mention of sponsors over PA at home games or livestreaming

Networking opportunities or access to special sponsor events

Use of sponsorship products e.g. sport drinks, apparel, equipment

It is recommended to create a sponsorship asset spreadsheet and list all assets and what assets are available and what assets have been ‘sold’.