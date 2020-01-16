It is recommended that clubs appoint a Sponsorship Coordinator who is responsible for the recruitment, management and retention of sponsors.

This job includes:

  • Attracting and retaining sponsors
  • Developing sponsorship proposals
  • Managing all partnerships
  • Renewing partnerships when necessary

Ideally, this person will possess the following skills and requirements:

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills along with a strong and persuasive personality
  • Professional, friendly, organised, energetic and determined in attempting to land sponsors
  • Servicing existing sponsors and developing other revenue streams
  • Ability to build a rapport with partners quickly
  • In-depth understanding of what your club has to offer sponsors
  • High level of attention to detail
  • Strong organisational skills

Appointing a Sponsorship Coordinator will mean the responsibility won’t fall to the club President or other busy committee members.

Download
Sponsorship Coordinator PD