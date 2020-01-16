It is recommended that clubs appoint a Sponsorship Coordinator who is responsible for the recruitment, management and retention of sponsors.
This job includes:
- Attracting and retaining sponsors
- Developing sponsorship proposals
- Managing all partnerships
- Renewing partnerships when necessary
Ideally, this person will possess the following skills and requirements:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills along with a strong and persuasive personality
- Professional, friendly, organised, energetic and determined in attempting to land sponsors
- Servicing existing sponsors and developing other revenue streams
- Ability to build a rapport with partners quickly
- In-depth understanding of what your club has to offer sponsors
- High level of attention to detail
- Strong organisational skills
Appointing a Sponsorship Coordinator will mean the responsibility won’t fall to the club President or other busy committee members.