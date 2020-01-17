Unfortunately, there is no magic formula when it comes to putting a value against the partnership. The value of the sponsorship will vary depending on several factors.

Answering the below questions will help calculate a value.

What products and services does the sponsor sell?

Will this opportunity give the sponsor a new or existing target market?

How much will a customer spends per year on the sponsor’s product/service?

How long will someone remain a customer?

How far is your reach?

How engaged are your audience?

How exclusive is the asset/opportunity? Do other sponsors have access to the asset?

How much will it cost you to provide the benefit/asset to the sponsor?

How will success be measured?

What is the potential Return on Investment (ROI)?

It is recommended that the club keeps detailed records of past sponsorship agreements to help evaluate the worth of new agreements. A club will get a better idea of sponsorship worth as time goes on.