Unfortunately, there is no magic formula when it comes to putting a value against the partnership. The value of the sponsorship will vary depending on several factors.

Answering the below questions will help calculate a value.

  • What products and services does the sponsor sell?
  • Will this opportunity give the sponsor a new or existing target market?
  • How much will a customer spends per year on the sponsor’s product/service?
  • How long will someone remain a customer?
  • How far is your reach?
  • How engaged are your audience?
  • How exclusive is the asset/opportunity? Do other sponsors have access to the asset?
  • How much will it cost you to provide the benefit/asset to the sponsor?
  • How will success be measured?
  • What is the potential Return on Investment (ROI)?

It is recommended that the club keeps detailed records of past sponsorship agreements to help evaluate the worth of new agreements. A club will get a better idea of sponsorship worth as time goes on.

Download
Sponsorship Database Template