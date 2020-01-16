Every club needs financial stability to ensure sustainability of the club for years to come.

For many clubs, sponsorship plays a large part in achieving this goal.

Sponsorship is a cash and/or in-kind fee paid to a club in return for access to the exploitable commercial potential associated with the club. To simplify the definition, sponsorship is a mutually beneficial partnership between a business and a club.

It’s important to remember that sponsorship is not a gift – it’s a two-way transaction and the sponsor should get value in return.

Every club wants sponsorship. But why? It’s important to brainstorm what you may want from a sponsor before you approach them.

Some examples are:

Cash to reduce registration fees or help cover operational costs

Free or reduced service fees like accounting, advertising or physio fees

Equipment for training or game days

Products for raffles, club prizes or meat for the weekend sausage sizzle

Venue or facilities to host club meetings and events

Access to a sponsor’s database and audience to promote the club offerings

Having these needs front of mind will help find the right sponsors for your needs.