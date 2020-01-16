Every club needs financial stability to ensure sustainability of the club for years to come.

For many clubs, sponsorship plays a large part in achieving this goal.

Sponsorship is a cash and/or in-kind fee paid to a club in return for access to the exploitable commercial potential associated with the club. To simplify the definition, sponsorship is a mutually beneficial partnership between a business and a club.

It’s important to remember that sponsorship is not a gift – it’s a two-way transaction and the sponsor should get value in return.

Every club wants sponsorship. But why? It’s important to brainstorm what you may want from a sponsor before you approach them.

Some examples are:

  • Cash to reduce registration fees or help cover operational costs
  • Free or reduced service fees like accounting, advertising or physio fees
  • Equipment for training or game days
  • Products for raffles, club prizes or meat for the weekend sausage sizzle
  • Venue or facilities to host club meetings and events
  • Access to a sponsor’s database and audience to promote the club offerings

Having these needs front of mind will help find the right sponsors for your needs.