Every club needs financial stability to ensure sustainability of the club for years to come.
For many clubs, sponsorship plays a large part in achieving this goal.
Sponsorship is a cash and/or in-kind fee paid to a club in return for access to the exploitable commercial potential associated with the club. To simplify the definition, sponsorship is a mutually beneficial partnership between a business and a club.
It’s important to remember that sponsorship is not a gift – it’s a two-way transaction and the sponsor should get value in return.
Every club wants sponsorship. But why? It’s important to brainstorm what you may want from a sponsor before you approach them.
Some examples are:
- Cash to reduce registration fees or help cover operational costs
- Free or reduced service fees like accounting, advertising or physio fees
- Equipment for training or game days
- Products for raffles, club prizes or meat for the weekend sausage sizzle
- Venue or facilities to host club meetings and events
- Access to a sponsor’s database and audience to promote the club offerings
Having these needs front of mind will help find the right sponsors for your needs.