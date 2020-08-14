We all know that grassroots sporting clubs are more than just places to play. They’re the beating heart of local communities, where moments are shared and friendships are nurtured.

This year has been a record selling year in the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle with $864,480 raised for local footy clubs across Australia. This record raising raffle means that this year, Toyota have also reached an even bigger milestone that is worth celebrating. Since 2008, together with thousands of players, volunteers and community supporters, Toyota have now raised over ten million dollars for both cricket and footy clubs around Australia. Now that’s a moment we need to celebrate.

For more information on Toyota’s support visit: https://www.toyota.com.au/partnerships