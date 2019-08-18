THE MT.Gravatt AFC Vultures are proud to be playing a role in driving the growth of female football in Queensland.

Female Football director Kate Guy has been part of the club since 1967 and has been a force in building female participation at all ages at the club.

Player numbers have rapidly grown under her care.

AFL Media's photographer Chris Hyde visited the home of the Vultures in Mt.Gravatt as part of a three-part photo essay series to support the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle.

The club hopes the money raised will go towards buying footy jumpers, new footballs and training equipment so their growing female player numbers have the best chance to excel at a game they love.

In 2014 Mt.Gravatt had two female players. Fast forward to 2019, and the club now has 120. The smiles as the youth girls train highlight the fun and family orientated atmosphere at the club.





The Vultures have two super mother-daughter combos. Kelli Renner is the manager of the U17 girls and she also plays in the senior team. Here she is with her daughter Caitlin who's in the U17 team.





Caitlin flies high for a contest.





The second super mother-daughter combo is Nakari Pratt and daughter Torah. Nakari is junior club president, senior Vulture, and also coaches Torah in the U11 girls team.





Nakari is a strong role model for her young charges.



Players have fun, but they are also determined to refine their skills.





There is a strong sense of female teamwork around the club, as older players impart guidance and support to their younger teammates. With the growing numbers, the club has also established a mentorship program that instills all that is important when building a positive Vulture Culture.





The club is also committed to upgrading their current facilities to include unisex change rooms, a new gym and storage areas. The players will be lining up to use them!





Life member Kate Guy is the 'matriarch' of the women's team. In her teens, she trained with the boys and has held a number of coaching roles through the years. Last year her tireless work for the club and her key role in establishing the Vulture women's team was rewarded by having the women's best and fairest medal named after her.





Under her care, Vulture Culture is strong. A love of the game is infectious and camaraderie among the players is a delight to see.





As the youth girls finish their session, the women's team is put through its paces. Kelli shows off a mean handball …





… as does Nakari. As well as being gun footy players, they are tremendous support to Kate around the club.





The Vultures are hoping to field a second senior women's team next year, female players want to play for this club.





Kelli and Caitlin share a grin. Another fun-filled mother-daughter training session draws to a close.



The coach is happy with the night's output. The close-knit team are all smiles as training ends.





Torah reckons there's just enough time for one more handball, though.





With the funds raised from the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle, Mt. Gravatt will be able to supply their rapidly growing player numbers with all that they need to play footy at a high level. All hands in to celebrate Vulture Culture!



