Critical to the return to play framework will be the COVIDSafe App to ensure we are able to quickly trace and manage any outbreaks in the community.

It is strongly recommended that everyone associated with football, including players, coaches, umpires, officials, volunteers and supporters, to download the COVIDSafe App – it could very well be the ticket to easing restrictions and a return to playing footy sooner.

You can use the links to download the app below, as well as download and use our graphics to share with your football network.

DOWNLOAD from Apple Store

DOWNLOAD from Google Play Store