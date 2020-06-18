COVID-19 has led to a whole new set of rules for how we work and play. We understand it can be overwhelming to digest all of the information available.



Here’s what you need to know

For the latest guidance, hear from Marsh’s AFL insurance broker Jamie Taylor in conversation with Sue Cormack. a COVID Safety Officer representing the voices of clubs across the country.

Marsh is the insurance broker for the AFL National Risk Protection Program and Official Risk Partner of the AFL since 2004.



Protecting the AFL community



Details of the cover that Marsh arranges on behalf of the AFL, the claims portal, certificates of currency and other important information can be found at https://afl.jltsport.com.au/.

Following ongoing communication from the Federal and State Governments regarding the current COVID-19 situation, Marsh have provided a flyer with answers to some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that they are receiving from clubs around the country.

In June, Marsh also shared a flyer with answers to some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that they received from clubs around the country. Click here to download the Marsh’s FAQ’s around COVID-19 and the AFL National Risk Protection Program.

For further general advice on legal liability for COVID Safety Officers please visit Play by the Rules.

Have more insurance questions?



Marsh and AFL are here to help you.



Contact Marsh Sport. or call 1300 130 373.

Empowering and protecting the entire AFL community



The Marsh Community Series, AFL's pre-season, is about celebrating the football and business community around the AFL; the local clubs, people, councils and businesses who support and love the game.



Learn more about Marsh’s partnership with the AFL since 2004.