Please see below Schools and NAB AFL Auskick Return to Community Football frequently asked questions and answers. Please contact the relevant state / territory contact for more information.

My kids do AFL at School. Will this be starting up again at my school?

The decision for AFL programs to recommence in schools will be subject to individual schools following directions from the relevant State health departments. Whilst some schools have returned, others are still closed and some are only returning in a phased approach. We suggest connecting with your school to understand their position on third party sport coaching in Terms 2, 3 and 4.

My Junior football club has started training. Why isn’t Auskick back?

As Auskick does not require training and most centres have a large number of participants, Auskick will not return back at stage 1. We remain hopeful that Auskick will be able to return in future stages, later this year.

How can I keep my child engaged in AFL while Auskick isn’t running?

Please make sure you check out NAB AFL Auskick at Home here and once you have practiced all these activities, we also have Footy at Home here.

Who determines the level and therefore when Auskick will return?

The level is strictly determined by each State/Territory Government and is dependent on a range of factors and on differing sports in each State/Territory. We are not in control of the decision-making process that sees us move from one stage to the next. As soon as it is safe to participate in Auskick within your State/Territory we will contact you with more information.

Once we return, do we have to download the COVID-SAFE app to participate in Auskick?

It is the AFL’s strong recommendation that all participants involved in Auskick install the COVID-19 SAFE app to ensure that we are able to track and trace any active cases if they come to light. This is part of our commitment to Government as a sport in our return to play strategy.