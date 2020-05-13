Please see below Return to Community Football frequently asked questions and answers. Please contact the relevant state / territory contact for more information.

My family wants to come and watch us play? Can they come along?

Restrictions specify that strict social distancing still apply for crowds. Club officials and Police will be monitoring and policing crowd social distancing, so we ask that this is strictly complied with at all times.

My child is playing, can the whole family come along to training/watch?

It is recommended in the AIS Framework that juniors are only accompanied by one parent/carer to minimise the risk of crowds and transmission spread. It is also recommended that you consider vulnerable members of your family (e.g. people over 70 years of age) and that they do not attend to minimise their risk of infection.