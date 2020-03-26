To assist your Club understand the impact of a competition postponement on Club finances, the AFL has worked with TD Solutions on a COVID-19 Financial Assessment Tool to help guide Clubs through this process.

The tool and accompanying guide aim to help clubs estimate their revenue shortfall as a result of COVID-19, estimate and consider ways to reduce expenditure and understand the net impact on the club.

We encourage each club to adjust the default inputs to better reflect what is appropriate for their particular region / league. For example, junior leagues do not have player payments.

If you have questions regarding the financial assessment tool, please email clubhelp@afl.com.au.