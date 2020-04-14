Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your state/territory.

$100M support for health workers to fight COVID-19 - NSW Government

NSW frontline healthcare workers will be provided with free accommodation to protect their loved ones as part of $100 million in extra measures to support frontline staff battling COVID-19.

$10,000 Small Business Support Fund - NSW Government

The NSW Government will put $750 million into the Small Business Support Fund as the centrepiece of a third wave of support measures to keep small businesses afloat.

Health and Economic Stimulus Package - NSW Government

Keeping people in jobs, helping businesses and supporting our most vulnerable in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Free TAFE courses - TAFE NSW

A suite of 21 fee-free TAFE NSW short courses are available online to assist anyone across the state who wants to upskill during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Support for Small Business - Central Coast Council

Community and business support, waiving and reducing fees including booking fees for all cancelled events on Council property - community venues, senior centres, youth centres and sporting facilities (excluding the Central Coast Stadium)

Dining & Food business - ACT Government

Off licenced venues with gross liquor purchase value of below $3 million per annum and licenced venues will receive a 12-month waiver of their food business registration and liquor licencing fees from 1 April 2020. Outdoor dining fees for 2020-2021 will also be waived.

TAFE - ACT Government

The ACT Government is providing support for the Vocational Education and Training Sector by increasing subsidies for apprenticeships and traineeships and other VET students to access nationally recognised training in areas linked to skills needs across a range of industries.

Licensed clubs - ACT Government

The government will provide support to community clubs and Casino Canberra, to enable them to keep staff employed as they adjust to the physical distancing measures.

Payroll Tax - ACT Government

All businesses whose operations are directly affected by the prohibited activites list such as gyms and indoor sporting venues, cinemas, beauty therapists and nail salons will be eligible to receive a six-month waiver of payroll tax from April to September 2020.

Payroll Tax - ACT Government

All ACT businesses with Australia wide wages up to $10m can defer 20/21 payroll interest free until Jul 2022

Commercial Rates - ACT Government

Commercial property owner with ave unimproved value of below $2m are eligbile for a rebate on their fixed commercial charges.

Commercial Tenancy Relief - ACT Government

Commercial landlords play their part on commercial rates rebate with their tenants.

* Please note this list may not include all local council or state/territory government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and state/territory government websites for the most up-to-date information.