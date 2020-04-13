Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your territory.

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - $20 million Business Improvement Scheme

Aimed at helping businesses get customers back into premises by undertaking improvements to a Territory business. All eligible businesses will receive $10,000. If the recipient also wants to put in their own $10,000, they will then get an additional $10,000 from the Government. This creates a $30,000 grant (with business pitching in $10,000 of their own money). The upgrades and purchases have to be from another Territory business. This could include buying new equipment, new shop fit-outs and physical changes to attract customers.

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - $5 million Business Structural Adjustment package

This package will assist businesses who need to physically adjust to the 100 person rule or to establish or upgrade their online presence to adjust to changing behaviours of consumption. All businesses can apply, but NTG focusing on the hospitality sector first (such as restaurants). Terms and conditions and a hotline will be released soon.

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - $5 million Immediate Works Grants Package

This package reintroduces the Immediate Works Grant for incorporated not-for-profit and community organisations – including clubs - to undertake repairs, renovations and upgrades to their premises/facilities. Applicants can apply for grants of up to $50,000, which will then be matched dollar-for-dollar if the organisation also puts in their own $50,000. Up to $100,000 on a dollar-for-dollar matching basis for amounts above $50,000

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - Freezing Government Fees and Charges and Electricity Prices

All Government fees and charges – including electricity, water and car registration will be frozen (no increase due to indexation) until 1 July 2021. Electricity prices for small and medium businesses (those paying regulated tariffs) will be frozen from 1 July 2020 (no increase due to indexation) until 1 July 2021.

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - $30 million Home Improvement Scheme

$6000 grant for Territory homeowners and landlords who also contribute $2000, and a $4000 grant with a $1000 contribution.

Small Business Surivial Fund Dept of Chief Minister - $50 million Small Business Survival Fund

To help local Territory businesses survive the unprecedented economic impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19). This fund is specifically targeted at supporting industries such as retail, hospitality, tourism and entertainment businesses.

Eligible businesses will be able to apply for two payments:

an immediate survival payment of between $2,000 and $50,000 to help offset the immediate cost pressures on businesses

a rapid adaption payment of between $1,000 and $5,000 to help businesses make the necessary changes they need to help adapt to the new operating environment.

Jobs Rescue & Recovery Plan Dept of Chief Minister - Territory Jobs Hub Platform

The platform will be used to connect Territory employers with Territory jobseekers who have been affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis. The Territory Jobs Hub will work by:

Giving employers an online portal to post free advertisements for work

Giving job seekers a portal to find work quickly

Worker & Wellbeing Fund Territory Families - $5 million Worker & Wellbeing Fund

The Fund will focus on Territorians who are experiencing unemployment, reduced income or who are affected within their workplace. The Worker & Wellbeing Fund will help make sure Territorians doing it tough get access to the services they need, such as financial counselling, relationship counselling or general wellbeing support. Additionally, the Fund will assist people navigate the Centrelink system or look for a new job.

Sport and Active Recreation Sector Immediate Response and Resilience Package - Dept of Sport & Recreation Online accreditation training

Funding support for volunteers and staff from the organisation and clubs to pay for and complete the online accreditation course component from beginner level and up across coaching, officiating and sports training. Funding support is also available for board and committee members of peak bodies to undertake online governance-related training courses.

Sport and Active Recreation Sector Immediate Response and Resilience Package - Dept of Sport & Recreation Online activity program and classes

Funding support for active recreation providers to develop and deliver online programs targeting skill and fitness development classes for people staying home that would normally be offered or available in person that can be led by instructors and accessed by members online. Funding is available to purchase equipment necessary to film sessions and basic IT equipment required to manage online delivery as well as wages of staff delivering the content. Purchases must be from NT businesses. Consideration should be given to programs that engage people with a disability and senior members of the community.

Sport and Active Recreation Sector Immediate Response and Resilience Package - Dept of Sport & Recreation Watering fields and ovals to offset fixed sewerage costs

A number of peak sporting organisations and sporting clubs are required to contribute directly to or meet the full cost of water to keep turf playing surfaces in suitable playing condition. In addition, some organisations may be required to pay fixed costs for sewerage. Organisations that are eligible to apply for DTSC grants will be able to apply for funding to assist with the costs associated with turf surface watering and fixed sewerage costs.

Sport and Active Recreation Sector Immediate Response and Resilience Package - Dept of Sport & Recreation Remote community activities

Grants will be provided to regional councils to support communities with the purchase of sport and recreation equipment and employment of local people to deliver sport and recreation activities (noting they would need to comply with the national measures in place). Any equipment purchased must be from NT businesses.

Lord Mayoral Minute Package - City of Darwin

An economic package valued at $55M to provide wide-ranging economic support to local households and businesses during the COVID-19 response.

* Please note this list may not include all local council or territory government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and territory government websites for the most up-to-date information.