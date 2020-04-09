Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your state.

CACQ Community Suport - RACQ Foundation

Initially set up to support community groups impacted by natural disasters, the RACQ Foundation is now extending funding to support those impacted by COVID-19.

Community groups who have been impacted by COVID-19, assisting with the recovery from COVID-19 or natural disasters including drought can now apply for funding.



Queensland COVID-19 Jobs Support Loans - Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA)

$500M loan facility, interest free for the first 12 months, to support Queensland businesses impacted by COVID-19 retain employees and maintain their operations. The concessional loan facility will comprise low interest loans of up to $250,000 for carry on finance with an initial 12-month interest free period for businesses to retain staff. The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) is responsible for the administration of these concessional loans and is currently taking expressions of interest in the lead up to rolling these loans out as soon as possible.

Small Business COVID-19 Adaption Grant Program - Queensland Government

The objective of this program is to support small businesses subject to closure or highly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown restrictions announced by the Queensland Government, to adapt and sustain their operations, and build resilience.

The program aims to see small and micro businesses:

prepare for the safe resumption of trading in the post COVID-19 recovery

access digital technologies to rebuild business operations and transition to a new way of doing business

respond to online opportunities, where possible, to sustain employment and maintain potential for longer-term growth

upskill and reskill business owners and staff to benefit from new technologies or business models

embrace business diversification to adapt and sustain operations

create or retain employment.

COVID-19 Payroll Tax Relief - Queensland Treasury

If you are an employer (or part of a group of employers) who pays $6.5 million or less in Australian taxable wages, you may receive an email about a:

refund of your payroll tax for 2 months

payroll tax holiday (i.e. no payroll tax to be paid) for 3 months.

You can also apply for a deferral of payroll tax for the 2020 calendar year. (If you have already applied for a deferral, you do not need not reapply – it will be extended.)

A business is directly or indirectly affected by coronavirus if their current turnover, profit, customers, bookings, retail sales, supply contracts or other factors are negatively affected compared with normal operating conditions.

COVID-19 Community Infrastructure Revitalisation Grant - Moreton Bay Regional Council

Funding of up to $50k for community organisations to undertake facility maintenance and renewal projects.

COVID-19 Community Organisation Hardship and Assistance Grant - Moreton Bay Regional Council

Financial assistance of up to $10k for community organisations experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 BCC Fee Waiver - Brisbane City Council

Lease fees for community organisations will not be collected

COVID-19 Relief - Logan City Council

Annual lease fees for not-for-profit organisations who lease a Council community leased facility will be waived for 2020.

COVID-19 Business Support - Gold Coast City Council

A range of initatives including waiving fees for any bookings of a Council facility, venue or park between 1 February and 30 June that has to cancel due to COVID-19.

Pubs and Clubs - Queensland Government

$50 million extra tax relief for Queensland pubs and clubs who are affected by the new measures introduced in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) health emergency.

COVID-19 Relief - City of Ipswich

In the first phase of support, there will be particular focus on food and entertainment businesses, and sporting and community organisations including the waiving of a number of fees for the quarter from March 1 until June 30.

*Please note this list may not include all local council or state government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local council's and state government websites for the most up-to-date information.