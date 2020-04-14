Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your state.

Liquor Licence Relief - Consumer & Business Affairs

The Government will provide a waiver of annual liquor licencing fees for 2020-21 for the following liquor licence categories:

On Premises

Residential

Restaurant & Catering

Club

Liquor Production & Sales

Small Venue

Holders of a General and Hotel licence who have a bottle shop will receive reduced fees, or a full waiver if they do not have a bottle shop.

Packaged Liquor Sales licence fee will not be reduced or waived. Licensees who believe that they should receive a discount may still apply for a fee reduction through the CBS website from 1 June.

Take Away Liquor Licences - Consumer & Business Affairs

From Thursday 26 March 2020, licensees who hold a restaurant and catering, residential, small venue, club or on premises licence are able to apply for a short-term licence - at no fee - which will enable them to sell alcohol for takeaway or delivery with meals.

This will allow licensees to sell up to:

two bottles of wine or

one bottle of wine and a six pack of beer, cider or pre-mixed spirits,

per transaction - as long as the transaction also includes the sale of a meal.

Clubs can also apply to sell any liquor to their members for takeaway. If granted, the licence will apply until the public health emergency relating to COVID-19 concludes, unless more restrictive measures are imposed. If that occurs, licensees will be notified.

Land Tax Relief Revenue - South Australian Government

From July, the South Australian Government’s significant land tax reforms will begin, delivering $189 million in savings to investors and landlords over the next three years. Under the new measures, businesses and individuals paying land tax quarterly in 2019-20 will be able to defer payment of their remaining 2019-20 land tax payments for six months.

In addition, the Government will increase the existing land tax transition fund relief. It was previously announced that transitional relief equivalent to 50% of the increase in a 2020-21 land tax assessment would be available to eligible taxpayers whose land tax bill had increased as a result of the changes in aggregation of land commencing from 1 July 2020.

This relief will be increased to 100% of the increase in an eligible taxpayer’s 2020-21 land tax assessment, subject to the existing criteria – saving some investors up to an additional $50,000.

Payroll Tax Relief Revenue - South Australian Government

Business groups with annual Australian grouped wages of up to $4 million will receive a six month payroll tax waiver. Eligible business groups will not be required to pay any payroll tax for the months of April to September 2020 (for the return periods of March 2020 to August 2020).

Where businesses meet the criteria of Australian grouped wages below $4 million for 2018-19 no application will be required – RevenueSA will notify these businesses through RevenueSA Online. Monthly payroll tax returns must still be lodged to capture wages for the month, with no payment to be made. Waiver of payroll tax for the six months will be finalised as part of the Annual Reconciliation process for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

SA Jobs Rescue Package - South Australian Government

A $650million Jobs Rescue Package has been announced by the State Government. Details of the package will be discussed and reviewed by the newly formed Premier’s Industry Response and Recovery Council. $250M year marked for a Community Fund A.

Community and Jobs Support Fund will assist community organisations, such as sporting, arts and recreational bodies, non-profit organisations and some other industry sectors. This fund will also help with training of South Australians seeking new skills and employment and to assist organisations meet increased demand for services including emergency relief.

Lease Relief - Alexandrina Council

They will offer deferred rental payments for businesses and community groups occupying Council premises while the Business Support package is being finalised.

Lease Relief - Barossa Council

Council endorsed waving lease and licence fees for the next 12 months as a means to support the many community clubs, groups and organisations which utilise Council facilities for their operations, acknowledging that these groups may otherwise have limited ability to survive the financial impacts of the pandemic. Council are also commencing the development community recovery plans to support the economic and social rebuilding of the community.

Lease Relief - City of Adelaide

100% rent free* for 3 months for community leases of council-owned buildings

Potential Relief - City of Charles Sturt

As a start they will be waiving all fines and interest until further notice for future payments not made by the due date. Please contact the city for further support.

Business Advice & Mentoring - City of Holdfast Bay

One-hour, one-on-one consultations, via electronic devices, with a business advisor at no cost until 30 June 2020.

Connection to specialised services and advice including:

General

Strategic marketing

Digital marketing

Human resources, work health safety and workforce planning

The helpline will address any questions, but it’s expected many businesses will be requesting information on cash flow, staffing, dealing with supply issues and a lack of customers and income during shutdowns.

Potential Relief - City of Holdfast Bay

Council will continue review possible stimulus or additional support in the weeks ahead.

Lease Relief - City of Mitcham

Council, as landlord, waive all lease/licence/rent for any Council tenant who has had to close as a result of being directed to do so via a Federal/State government directive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the period of the mandated closure.

Lease & Maintenance Relief - City of Mount Gambier

Elected members resolved to waive the equivalent of one year’s rent for all community and sporting tenants and to provide specific support to our tourism tenants in the first instance.

The measure also included the waiving of maintenance charges for sporting clubs and Council agreed to review any future tourism tenancy rent on a monthly basis from 1 July 2020 until the end of the current public health emergency.

Potential Relief - City of Norwood, Payneham & St Peters

This is being addressed by the Council as it considers a number of measures to assist residential and commercial ratepayers, as well as sporting clubs and other groups that rent Council facilities.

Lease Relief - City of Onkaparinga

Council is supporting commercial and community tenants by waiving lease and associated costs for community and sporting clubs using council facilities for a period of three months (between 1 April and 30 June 2020)



Lease Relief - City of Playford

Community sporting clubs and community groups, building license fees for Council owned buildings will be suspended for six months effective 1 April through to 30 September 2020. Any organisation that is on payment plans for arrears will need to continue with the minimum monthly payment during this time.

Business Advice & Mentoring - City of Port Adelaide Enfield

One-hour, one-on-one consultations, via electronic devices, with a business advisor at no cost until 30 June 2020.

Connection to specialised services and advice including:

General

Strategic marketing

Digital marketing

Human resources, work health safety and workforce planning



Lease Relief - City of Salisbury

Waive lease fees for sporting and community clubs between April and June.

Stimulus - City of Salisbury

Council moved to take a number of immediate actions in response to COVID-19 including:

Initiating a COVID-19 Infrastructure Recovery Program which would see a total capital of $100 million spent across the next two financial years."

Business Advice & Mentoring City of Tea Tree Gully Polaris Business and Innovation Centre is contracted by the City of Tea Tree Gully to support local businesses.

Lease & Debt Relief - City of Victor Harbor

The City of Victor Harbor has adopted a number of immediate support measures including:

100% refund of outdoor dining permit fees for the period of 1 March 2020 to 30 August 2020.

100% fee free period for small businesses who have a commercial lease or license agreement with Council from 1 March 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Deferral of community and sporting group loan repayments for a 12 month period from 1 March 2020.

No fines or interest for late rate payments and suspension of debt collection activities from 1 March 2020 to 30 June 2020.

Council rates payment due date extension to 30 June 2020.

Business Advice & Mentoring - City of West Torrens

One-hour, one-on-one consultations, via electronic devices, with a business advisor at no cost until 30 June 2020.

Connection to specialised services and advice including:

General

Strategic marketing

Digital marketing

Human resources, work health safety and workforce planning



Lease Relief - City of West Torrens

Council has agreed to waive all rental fees, charges and outgoings associated with leases and licences to sporting, arts and community organisations for six months, commencing 1 March 2020.

Potential Relief - Copper Coast Council

Council are reviewing the Hardship Policy and will be implementing changes to help those that have been financially affected by this pandemic.

Potential Relief - District Council of Grant

Businesses and residents with financial difficulties are advised to contact Council to discuss their specific situation where staff may be able to assist them.

Potential Relief - Mid Murray Council

Council are currently reviewing the existing Hardship Policy in relation to rates relief, as well as other options for possible financial assistance to residents and businesses. No decision has been made at this stage.

Potential Relief - Whyalla Council

Council customers, including businesses, who are currently experiencing financial hardship can contact Council to discuss an acceptable payment arrangement. Council is currently looking at a range of issues and addressing how it can help and support residents.

* Please note this list may not include all local council or state government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and state government websites for the most up-to-date information.