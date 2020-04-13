Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your state.

Tasmanian Support & Stimulus Package State Growth - Tasmanian Government Support for Small Business

The Tasmanian Liberal Government has prepared a $420 million stimulus package to support Tasmania with a range of initiatives, including loans.

COVID-19 Sport support Communities - Sport and Recreation

Tasmanian Government $2 Million Grants program to support ongoing viability and operations of sporting assocations.

COVID-19 Business Support State Growth - Tasmanian Government

Social and Economic Support package for small business

COVID-19 Utilities Support - Aurora Energy

This includes payment plans, freezing debt, bill relief, waiving fees and charges.

COVID-19 Mental Health and Well-being Package - Tasmanian Government

This includes $4 million to support those experiencing mental health difficulties as a result of the challenges associated with coronavirus.

Insurance Community Support Fund - RACT Insurance

The $100,000 Community Support Fund will provide up to $5000 per application by individual groups or projects, to make sure fixed costs and operational challenges are covered during the period affected by the pandemic.

COVID-19 support for small business - City of Launceston

Rates remission for Sport and Rec and small business

COVID-19 Support for Small business - City of Hobart

This includes rent relief for tenants of City-owned premises who are experiencing hardship, deferral of penalties and interest for the fourth instalment of 2019-20 rates payments for ratepayers experiencing hardship, an amendment to the existing policy to allow postponement of rates payments to ratepayers experiencing hardship, waiving of fees, such as for outdoor dining, for businesses experiencing hardship, strengthening the City’s commitment to local procurement, provision of additional Quick Response Grants to support businesses and creative industries.

COVID-19 Support for Small Business and Community Groups - Glenorchy City Council

Waiving rental instalments for grassroots community groups and sporting clubs for the remainder of 2019/20.

COVID-19 Financial Hardship Policy - Clarence City Council

The COVID-19 Clarence City Council Community Support Package will assist both individual ratepayers and businesses within the City.

* Please note this list may not include all local council or state government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and state government websites for the most up-to-date information.