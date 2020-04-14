Please read about the below grant opportunities offered in your state.

Business Support Fund - Victoria Government

Eligible businesses can apply for a one-off $10,000 grant which can be used towards costs such as utilities, rent and salaries, and activities to support business continuity planning.

COVID-19 Relief Package - Greater Geelong City Council

Annual lease fees for not-for-profit organisations who lease a Council community leased facility will be waived for 2020

COVID-19 Business Support - Central Goldfields Shire Council

Annual lease fees for not-for-profit organisations who lease a Council community leased facility will be waived for 2020

Rent Subsidy - Community Tenants - Yarra Ranges Shire Council

Council is offering to waive community tenancy rental fees for the period of disruption due to COVID-19.

Rental Releif - Various Councils

In South East Metro, at least 5 Councils where South Metro JFL operate are offering seasonal rental fee relief. Please check your local council/city website.

* Please note this list may not include all local council or state/territory government grants and assistance. Please be sure to check your local conucil's and state/territory government websites for the most up-to-date information.