COVID-19 Releif Fund Lotterywest - WA State Government

$159m to respond to hardship being experienced by the WA community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic across three categories:

Crisis & Emergency Releif Fund

Event Cancellation Releif for Arts, Sports & Community Groups

Resilient Community Grant

Economic and Health Relief Package - WA State Government

The WA Government has announced a $1 billion economic and health relief package to support Western Australian businesses, households and community groups, and to boost the response by health and frontline services to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Support for small and medium sized businesses - WA State Government

A campaign to support small businesses through this difficult time including:

One-off grants of $17,500

Fast-track payroll tax relief for small businesses

Waiver of 2019-20 payroll tax available to small and medium sized businesses

State of Emergency occasional liquor licence

Rent relief for small businesses and not-for-profits - WA State Govrnment

The WA Government will waive rental payments for small businesses and not-for-profit groups in Government-owned buildings for six months to help these lease holders respond to the impacts of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Councils in the Community - WA Local Government Assocation

Local Governments are taking a range of measures to releive the impact on local community. Measures and intended to reduce the financial impact on ratepayers and local businesses while working to stimulate the local economy.

Key measures include:

Rate Freezes

Bringing forward Capital Works programs

Refund booking fees for Council events and assets

Rent relief to tenants of Council properties

Active Regional Community Grants - WA State Government

Active Regional Communities (ARC) aims to increase the opportunities for regional people to participate in sporting and active recreational activities in regional Western Australia and is tailored to meet the ever changing demands and challenges of sport and active-recreation groups within the nine diverse regions of Western Australia.

Liquor License Refund - WA State Government

The State Government recently announced liquor licence renewal fees and/or penalty fees for 2020 will be waived as part of a $1 billion economic and health relief package to support Western Australian businesses and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Relief and Rebound Plan (COVID-19) - City of Perth

The Relief and Rebound Plan provided an initial package of support for businesses, rate payers and residents impacted by COVID-19.

