Society today has made clear that most disapprove of derogatory terms about people with a disability.

However there are still some terms being used in everyday conversations, and most of us are unaware of the harm they can do to people’s self esteem.

Many of us may not even be aware of the language people with a disability consider to be appropriate. For example, “people with a disability”, or “person with a disability” are considered much more preferable than “the disabled” – which ignores the vital reality that we are all people first!

Ensure your club isn't being derogatory to people with disability with The Disbaility Language A-Z Guide adapted by the The NSW Department of Ageing, Disability and Home Care.