Being an inclusive coach is essetial to esnuring a healthy and inclusive club culture.
Play by the Rules has developed a interactive Inclusive Coaching Online Course aimed at community coaches.
The course contains five modules:
- Introduction to inclusive coaching
- Inclusion, diversity and discrimination
- Understanding the individual
- Modifying your coaching practice
- Conclusion
At the end of the course, coaches will:
- Have a base understanding of what inclusion and diversity means for your sport
- Have a base understanding of what discrimination means under the law
- Be able to apply a framework to modify and adapt sports to suit individual needs
Access the free course throgh the Play by the Rules website.