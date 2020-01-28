Being an inclusive coach is essetial to esnuring a healthy and inclusive club culture. 

Play by the Rules has developed a interactive Inclusive Coaching Online Course aimed at community coaches.

The course contains five modules:

  • Introduction to inclusive coaching
  • Inclusion, diversity and discrimination
  • Understanding the individual
  • Modifying your coaching practice
  • Conclusion

At the end of the course, coaches will:

  • Have a base understanding of what inclusion and diversity means for your sport
  • Have a base understanding of what discrimination means under the law
  • Be able to apply a framework to modify and adapt sports to suit individual needs

Access the free course throgh the Play by the Rules website.