Being an inclusive coach is essetial to esnuring a healthy and inclusive club culture.

Play by the Rules has developed a interactive Inclusive Coaching Online Course aimed at community coaches.

The course contains five modules:

Introduction to inclusive coaching

Inclusion, diversity and discrimination

Understanding the individual

Modifying your coaching practice

Conclusion

At the end of the course, coaches will:

Have a base understanding of what inclusion and diversity means for your sport

Have a base understanding of what discrimination means under the law

Be able to apply a framework to modify and adapt sports to suit individual needs

Access the free course throgh the Play by the Rules website.