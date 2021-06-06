Sport4All is a collaboration between the Australian Government, Sports Australia and Get Skilled Access.
Sport4All’s purpose is to provide people with disability the opportunity to participate in club and school sports when, where and how they choose.
The Sport4All – Clubs online course consist of five modules, which is interactive through the use of videos, and provides you with useful resources you can download for use at your club at the completion of each module.
The course will cover:
- Welcome to Sport4All
- Communication and language
- Disability, accessibility and inclusion
- Misconceptions and unconscious bias
- Support a person to feel welcome