Cultural protocols refer to the customs, lores and codes that guide the behaviour of a cultural group.

Protocols are present in all cultures and observing the cultural protocols of a community demonstrates respect for the cultural traditions, history and diversity of that community.

It also shows a willingness to acknowledge that the processes and procedures of another cultural community are equally valid and worthy of the same respect as one’s own cultural protocols.

Some tips when interacting with people that speak English as a 2nd Language would be:

Speak slowly and clearly.

Speak in your normal tone of voice.

Avoid Australian slang words.

Use simple words and sentences.

Use pictures or body language.

Repeat significant exceptions or requests.

There is an app to help translate, if required- use it.

Be culturally aware.

