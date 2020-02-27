Australian rules football, officially known as Australian football, or simply called Aussie rules, football or footy, is a contact sport played between two teams of eighteen players on an oval-shaped field, often a modified cricket ground.

Points are scored by kicking the oval-shaped ball between the middle goal posts (worth six points) or between a goal and behind post (worth one point).

There are multiple football pathways and opportunities for communities to connect with the AFL as listed below.

AFL AUSKICK- Age 5-12 Years, Beginner (Non-Contact). Girls and Boys learn the basic skills of Australian Rules Football. Cost Range: Free - $100.

JUNIOR FOOTY- Age 8-12 Years. Beginner-Advanced (Limited Contact). Girls and Boys play in teams at their local football club. Cost Range: $150 - $500.

YOUTH FOOTY- Age 13-18, Beginner-Advanced. Girls and Boys can play in their local football club. Cost Range: $150 - $500.

SENIOR FOOTY- Age 18+, Beginner-Advanced. Men and Women can play in a range of social and sub elite competitions. Cost Range: $150- $500. Senior Players also earn match payments.

AFL COMPETITION - Age 18+, Advanced. For the most talented Male and Female players. The competition showcases the best talent across Australia. Cost Range: These are professional athletes who are paid to play.

Resources:



"What is AFL?" Youtube videos:

English

Chinese Subtitles

Arabic Subtitles