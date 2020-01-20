Email newsletters are a form of email marketing and are a great communication tool for clubs by broadcasting information to the audience on a regular basis.

Email newsletters can:

Drive traffic to your website

Engage your audience

Reach those who may not be on social media

Are easily shareable

Promote club activities

Highlight player, volunteer and club achievements

Regular segments in club newsletters can include:

Volunteer Spotlight – regular recognition of club volunteers

Coaches Corner – match day run down or tips for players and parents

President’s Address – run down on club happenings or up and coming events

Player Profile – fun facts or profile on players in the club

Email Software



There are several free or cheap email newsletter software out there. A popular software package is MailChimp that allows the user to easily create and save a template that is simply updated with the latest information and offers.

Using an email newsletter application like Mail Chimp will allow you to whip up email newsletters in next to no time.

The Law

The Spam Act 2003 (Cth) (‘the Spam Act’) governs email marketing in Australia, and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) enforces these email marketing laws. The three main rules include:

Consent

Identification

Unsubscribe option

Consent

Recipients must first have consented to receive emails before you can send them any email material. Consent can either be express (the recipient has deliberately opted-in to receiving emails) or inferred (there is reasonable expectation that they will receive emails after giving details to the club).

It is recommended when collecting personal details to provide a link to your privacy policy. A privacy policy will inform the user what you intend to do with their information.

Identification

The recipient needs to be able to contact the club sending the email. Therefore, you should provide your email or website address in your communication.

Unsubscribe Option

You must provide the recipient of the newsletter the option to unsubscribe from the emails. You must also present the unsubscribe instructions in a clear manner.

If you receive a request to unsubscribe, you will have to honour that request within five business days. You can add an unsubscribe link at the bottom of your email or get the recipient to reply to the email saying that they wish to unsubscribe.

More information about The Spam Act visit the Australian Communications and Media Authority website.