It is recommended that clubs appoint a Social Media Coordinator who will contribute to and assist in the development and implementation of a communication plan to increase overall reach and club awareness.

They will use social media platforms to promote the club, engage the public and increase online presence. The Social Media Coordinator will directly contribute to increasing public awareness by sharing and promoting the work of the club through social media channels resulting in and increase in registrations, support, sponsorship and general support for the club.

Ideally, this person will have the following skills/qualifications:

Qualifications and/or experience using key social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Strong writing and editing skills, with strong attention to detail

Outgoing, enthusiastic and creative

Works well independently and as part of a team

Has strong and broad social media networks and connections

Appointing a Social Media Coordinator will mean the responsibility won’t fall to the club President or other busy committee members.