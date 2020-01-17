Social media is one of the best communication tools available to clubs.

It has the power to:

Increase the size of the club’s audience

Increase members’ sense of belonging with the club

Create depth within these relationships

Engage future participants

Support the delivery of club objectives

But why? Here are some statistics to show the extent of social media usage in Australia thanks to Social Media Statistics Australia monthly report.

The report shows that around 15 million Australian (60% of the Australia’s population) are active on Facebook, and 50% of the country log onto Facebook at least once a day!

More data shows:

1 in 2 Australians use Facebook on a daily basis

1 in 2 Australians use YouTube

1 in 3 Australians use Instagram

1 in 4 Australians use Snapchat

6.1 million Facebook users are between the ages of 25-39

Other statistics reported in the 2018 Yellow Social Media Report show:

More than a third of people now access social media more than five times per day

In the evening (up from 49% to 57%) and first thing in the morning (up from 49% to 57%) are the most popular times for using social media.

Almost half of the users are accessing social media at lunchtime

99% of people aged 18-29 are on social media

Almost two thirds of consumers will be more likely to trust a brand if they interact with consumers in a positive way on social media.

Social media is a great tool to promote your club, gain more members and reach new audiences.