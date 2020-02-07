This policy aims to promote ethical and informed decision-making and responsible behaviours within Australian Football.

Although certain kinds of undesirable conduct are contemplated under various provisions of State and Commonwealth legislation, the AFL seeks through this policy to formally record its commitment to upholding the right of its numerous stakeholders to be treated with respect, dignity and to be safe and protected from abuse.

The policy seeks to achieve this objective by setting out the standards of behaviour that the AFL requires of all individuals associated with Australian football.