By this Code the AFL prohibits the classes of substances and methods which are prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List.

This Code also sets out various restrictions and requirements that apply in relation to the use and administration of certain substances and methods that are not prohibited

under the WADA Prohibited List. Substances are prohibited if they fall into the prohibited classes identified in this Code.

The substances described in each prohibited class are examples only. Substances which are not included as examples are prohibited if they fall within a prohibited class.

It is the responsibility of each person to whom this Code applies to ensure that he or she does not Use or Administer prohibited substances or prohibited methods, whether or not included as examples, other than in strict compliance with this Code.