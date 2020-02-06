This National Player and Official Deregistration policy has been developed to provide a risk management framework and policy basis for community football administrators to recognise a duty of care with respect to Players and Officials who could pose an unacceptable risk to other Players and Officials.
The Policy aims to:
- deregister a Player who is found guilty of a Reportable Offence(s) where such offence or offences cause the Suspension history of such Player to fall beyond an acceptable level for Australian football;
- deregister an Official who is found guilty of a Reportable Offence(s) where such offence or offences are deemed to fall beyond an acceptable level for Australian football;
- apply the Deregistration of a Player/Official to both roles so that a deregistered Player cannot officiate in any capacity and a deregistered Official cannot participate as a Player in any Competition;
- prevent a Player from transferring between Leagues with the view to creating a “clean slate” with the new League. The Suspension history shall follow the Player to allow the new League to make an informed judgement regarding registration taking into account past and current Suspensions.