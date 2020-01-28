Some Community Leagues and/or States have introduced a Player Points System within their respective community football competitions to address equalisation concerns and escalating player payments in community football.
Please click on your State below to link to specific pages with further information around the player points system in each respective State.
- Queensland (see page 88) (Note: used for QAFL Seniors only)
- South Australia
- Victoria
- New South Wales & Australian Capital Territory
Other state information to follow.