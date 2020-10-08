As the countdown to the incredible opportunity to host the AFL Grand Final in Queensland gains momentum, we want to make sure all of our clubs join in the celebrations and festivities.

Should you wish to host a Grand Final event at your club on game day, please register your interest here.

We have created some official marketing materials for your club to use in promoting your event. Please click on the links below to download official social media tiles and posters that your club can use to invite club members along to enjoy this incredible event.

Please note, any event will be subject to the implementation of a COVID Safe Plan. We also ask that if you utilise the official assets supplied, rather than creating material that does not use the official AFL Mark.