Telstra 5G Fastest Footballer Competition
This competition is now closed. Thanks to everyone who entered.
The full list of winners are below:
- Round 2 Fastest Player - Adam Saad (Essendon)
- Round 2 Competition winner - Josh Hogg
- Round 3 Fastest Player - Dan Butler (St Kilda) & John Noble (Collingwood)
- Round 3 Competition winner - Jemma Gillieron
- Round 4 Fastest Player - Brad Hill (St Kilda)
- Round 4 Competition Winner - Corey Burl
- Round 5 Fastest Player - Dean Kent (St Kilda)
- Dean Kent caught us all by surprise. No successful entries were received for round 5. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.
- Round 6 Fastest Player - Nick Blakey (Sydney)
- Unfortunately no successful entries were received for round 6. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.
- Round 7 Fastest Player - Gary Rohan (Geelong)
- Round 7 Competition Winner - Luka Volarevic
- Round 8 Fastest Player - Gary Rohan (Geelong)
- Round 8 Competition Winner - TBC
- Round 9 Fastest Player - Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)
- Round 9 Competition Winner - TJ Pal
We’re sorry to say though that due to a technical issue for rounds 10, 11 and 12 we were able to capture your entry, but unfortunately not who you voted for. We’ve spoken with the permit authorities though and decided in fairness to all entrants we will select a winner for round 10, 11 and 12 at random without reference to the fastest player for those rounds.
- Round 10 Fastest Player - Lachlan Ash (GWS Giants)
- Round 10 Competition Winner - Richard Rybak
- Round 11 Fastest Player - Izak Rankine (Gold Coast)
- Round 11 Competition Winner - Mathew Dean
- Round 12 Fastest Player - Michael Hibberd (Melbourne)
- Round 12 Competition Winner - Natalie Kroonenburg
- Round 13 Fastest Player - Oleg Markov (Richmond)
- Round 13 Competition Winner - Michael Russell
- Round 14 Fastest Player - Eddie Betts (Carlton)
- Round 14 Competition Winner - Latitia Balmer
- Round 15 Fastest Player - Chayce Jones (Adelaide)
- Unfortunately no successful entries were received for round 15. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.
- Round 16 Fastest Player - Aaron VandenBerg (Carlton)
- Unfortunately no successful entries were received for round 16. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.
- Round 17 Fastest Player - Will Hayward (Carlton)
- Unfortunately no successful entries were received for round 17. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.
- Round 18 Fastest Player - Gary Rohan (Sydney)
- Round 18 Competition Winner - Steve Steiner