Telstra 5G Fastest Footballer Competition

This competition is now closed. Thanks to everyone who entered.

The full list of winners are below:

Round 2 Fastest Player - Adam Saad (Essendon)

Round 2 Competition winner - Josh Hogg

Round 3 Fastest Player - Dan Butler (St Kilda) & John Noble (Collingwood)

Round 3 Competition winner - Jemma Gillieron

Round 4 Fastest Player - Brad Hill (St Kilda)

Round 4 Competition Winner - Corey Burl

Round 5 Fastest Player - Dean Kent (St Kilda)

Dean Kent caught us all by surprise. No successful entries were received for round 5. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.

Round 6 Fastest Player - Nick Blakey (Sydney)

Unfortunately no successful entries were received for round 6. Therefore no draw was conducted or prize awarded. Best of luck next week.

Round 7 Fastest Player - Gary Rohan (Geelong)

Round 7 Competition Winner - Luka Volarevic

Round 8 Fastest Player - Gary Rohan (Geelong)

Round 8 Competition Winner - TBC

Round 9 Fastest Player - Charlie Cameron (Brisbane)

Round 9 Competition Winner - TJ Pal

We’re sorry to say though that due to a technical issue for rounds 10, 11 and 12 we were able to capture your entry, but unfortunately not who you voted for. We’ve spoken with the permit authorities though and decided in fairness to all entrants we will select a winner for round 10, 11 and 12 at random without reference to the fastest player for those rounds.