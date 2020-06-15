Learning Intention

Practise fundamental movement skills and movement sequences using different body parts.

Participate in games with and without equipment.

Perform fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Create and participate in games with and without equipment.

Practise and refine fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Practise and apply movement concepts and strategies with or without equipment.

Apply basic rules and scoring systems, and demonstrate fair play when participating in physical activities.

Practise specialised movement skills and apply them in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Propose and apply movement concepts and strategies with and without equipment.

Australian Curriculum Link

