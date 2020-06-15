Learning Intentions

Practise fundamental movement skills and movement sequences using different body parts.

Participate in games with and without equipment.

Perform fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Incorporate elements of effort, space, time, objects and people in performing simple movement sequences.

Practise and refine fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Combine the elements of effort, space, time, objects and people when performing movement sequences.

Practise specialised movement skills and apply them in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Propose and apply movement concepts and strategies with and without equipment.

Australian Curriculum Link 

ACPMP008

ACPMP009

ACPMP014

ACPMP025

ACPMP029

ACPMP043

ACPM047

ACMP061

ACMP064

Download
Mad Marks Activity Sheet