Learning Intentions
Practise fundamental movement skills and movement sequences using different body parts.
Participate in games with and without equipment.
Perform fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.
Incorporate elements of effort, space, time, objects and people in performing simple movement sequences.
Practise and refine fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.
Combine the elements of effort, space, time, objects and people when performing movement sequences.
Practise specialised movement skills and apply them in a variety of movement sequences and situations.
Propose and apply movement concepts and strategies with and without equipment.
Australian Curriculum Link
