Learning Intentions

Practise fundamental movement skills and movement sequences using different body parts.

Participate in games with and without equipment.

Perform fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Incorporate elements of effort, space, time, objects and people in performing simple movement sequences.

Practise and refine fundamental movement skills in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Combine the elements of effort, space, time, objects and people when performing movement sequences.

Practise specialised movement skills and apply them in a variety of movement sequences and situations.

Propose and apply movement concepts and strategies with and without equipment.

Australian Curriculum Link

ACPMP008

ACPMP009

ACPMP014

ACPMP025

ACPMP029

ACPMP043

ACPM047

ACMP061

ACMP064