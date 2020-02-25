Take your Toyota AFL Grand Final Day experience to the next level and start your day with the stunning corporate precinct – Lawn 27.

Held on the doorstep of the MCG you will enjoy grazing cocktail menu and premium wines, ales, spirits and a range of non-alcoholic beverages served throughout the day. Join fellow footy fans as they enjoy a day of first-class entertainment and premium hospitality before having watched the big match unfold live from the comfort of your guaranteed reserved seat. You and your guests will return to Lawn 27 to enjoy live entertainment from a variety of musical acts and relive the highlights of the great day.

‘Witness Heroes Become Immortals’ at the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final and book your Lawn 27 package today.

Package Inclusions:

Guaranteed Reserved Seat for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Access to the pre-match Lawn 27 held in the picturesque surrounds of Yarra Park.

Premium Beverage service throughout the event including ales, cider, premium wines, spirits and a range of non-alcoholic beverages.

Post-game event back at the Lawn 27 precinct

Lawn 27 Packages: