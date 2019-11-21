The AFL invites suitably qualified and experienced respondents to submit an Expression of Interest form to become an Official AFL Licensee. All applications will be reviewed and assessed against our key criteria, as we look to deliver the most exciting accessible and successful licensed product experience in Australia.

Having experienced a record breaking year in 2019 across attendance, membership and participation, the AFL remains unrivalled as the premier sporting code in Australia. This significant level of awareness and continued growth offers exciting opportunities for both our licensees and fans.

To apply for the 2020 season or to find out more, please download the EOI document via the link below.

AFL Prospective Licensee Application - Stage 1

Applications are to be submitted by email to licensingeoi@afl.com.au

Thank you and kind regards,

AFL Consumer Products