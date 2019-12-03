Don’t miss a minute of the footy this year with Australia’s only dedicated, 24/7 AFL channel, FOX FOOTY. See your team LIVE, every round of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, with no ad breaks during play. FOX FOOTY’s unrivalled commentary team includes the biggest names in the business including Eddie McGuire, Jonathan Brown, Jason Dunstall, Dermott Brereton, David King, Nick Riewoldt, Paul Roos, Brad Johnson, Garry Lyon, Bob Murphy, Kelli Underwood, Gerard Whateley, Mark Robinson, Nick Dal Santo, Leigh Montagna, Alastair Lynch, Gerard Healy, Mark Ricciuto, Mike Sheahan, Matthew Pavlich, Mark Maclure, Cameron Mooney, Ben Dixon, Anthony Hudson, Dwayne Russell, Sarah Jones, Neroli Meadows, Jon Ralph, and more.FOX FOOTY on FOXTEL

AFL 360 headlines FOX FOOTY’s analysis of on and off the field action, and On The Couch continues to drive conversation from all the weekend’s action. New show Up The Guts joins the FOX FOOTY line-up and The Beep Test, On The Mark, Saturday Stretch and Bob return for another year.

FOX FOOTY is the only place on television to see every game of every round of the NAB AFL Women’s competition, JLT Community Series, Toyota AFL Premiership Season and key AFL events throughout the season.



FOX FOOTY is available to all Foxtel Sport Pack Subscribers. Foxtel is Australia’s leading subscription television provider, delivering a better entertainment experience to over 2.3 million subscribing homes.

PROGRAMS

AFL 360 - Monday - Thursday at 7:30pm AEST nationally

Gerard Whateley, Mark Robinson

The ultimate nightly dose of footy talk. Two of the game’s best journalists bring you up to speed on everything that’s happening on and off the field in their own ‘odd couple’ style.

On The Couch - Mondays at 8.30pm AEST nationally

Gerard Healy, Jonathan Brown, Paul Roos, Garry Lyon

Weekly footy news and views. They’ll break stories, ask the hardest questions of those in power and uncover the nuggets of info that every footy fan needs.

AFL Tonight - Monday - Friday 7pm (Thursdays 6pm)

Neroli Meadows, Julian De Stoop

Your daily AFL news program. AFL tonight covers all the AFL news from that day, featuring the best AFL writers and reports in a sharp half hour format.

Open Mike - Tuesdays at 8:30pm AEST nationally

Mike Sheahan

The doyen of the game’s journalists continues his award winning series that takes viewers deeper into the stories of football’s most interesting characters.

On The Mark: Wednesday 8.30pm

Focusing on the personal side of the game. Hosted by a panel predominantly made up of women, Footy Life will provide a different look at the AFL, including in depth interviews with personalities rarely seen on traditional shows.

Saturday Stretch: Saturday after the footy

Dermott Brereton, Neroli Meadows, Brad Johnson

The best wrap of the biggest day in footy. Provocative and entertaining discussion around the biggest talking points from up to five games every Saturday. Live crosses to the late games, media conferences, and interviews will get the viewer right up to date.

Bob Show: (begins mid-year)

Bob Murphy

What makes today’s stars tick? Who better to find out than everybody’s favourite recently retired player. Bob Murphy sits down with the biggest names in and around the modern game.